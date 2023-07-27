NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command Ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Naval Air Station of Meridian held a Change of Command Ceremony today.

The formal ceremony honored Captain Luke H. Davis who is relieving current Captain Timothy B. Moore.

Captain Moore was also celebrated for all he accomplished during his time at NAS Meridian.

Both captains enjoyed celebrating with their families and their fellow service men and women.

“I’m excited to be back. It’s been twenty years since I came through and got my wings out here at NAS Meridian flying the T-2 Buckeye and the T-45 Goshawk that’s here today. So future plans, I guess the big thing I’m looking forward to is getting information on the plan for the replacement aircraft that could be coming our way within the end of the decade,” said Captain Davis.

When Davis is not working, he looks forward to taking his sons fishing. They can’t wait to find some good spots around here and get plugged in to the community.

