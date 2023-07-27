Neshoba County Fair highlights the Queen City during Meridian Day

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -The Neshoba County Fair traditions continue this week and Wednesday fairgoers celebrated the city of Meridian.

Meridian Day is a longstanding tradition at the fair and it’s a great way to promote the city.

Representatives from Meridian businesses and organizations had the opportunity Wednesday to share the growth and good work they have been doing this past year with fairgoers. It’s also a great way to educate people about what they offer to the community.

Multiple organizations like the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, set up tents and handed out brochures and prizes for those attending.

” We are obviously for children and families in Meridian but we really serve this whole area of Mississippi and West Alabama. So we just want to make sure that we are always getting the word out there about the amazing resource we are and making sure that everyone is aware of us. And we would love to have them come visit us as guests,” said MCMC-Meridian Executive Director, Barbara Zeller.

Zeller said the museum loves interacting with fairgoers every year.

