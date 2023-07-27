The race for Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi is beginning to heat up

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Election campaigns across the state of Mississippi are heating up, but the race for Lieutenant Governor seems to be one of the hottest races in the state.

And Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair, the Republican candidates spoke to the crowds on why they think they should be elected, but while talking about ways they could help the state.

Candidates Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann were not afraid to call each other out.

“We need to eliminate the income tax in this state. We need to eliminate the grocery tax in this state. And the only reason we have not thus far is because Delbert Hosemann has stood in the way. So, look, yes, eliminate regulations, eliminate taxation, give businesses the chance to thrive. Give individuals the chance to keep more of their money. That’s a core Republican principle,” said candidate State Senator Chris McDaniel.

“Hey, how are we going to support our obligation? Which is sacred to me, the people. Who built this? State or we going to? Cut them out. So, come on, you come up here, and you tell me how you’re going to really cut taxes and what decisions you’re going to make. My decisions are to do it a little bit at a time, keep people keep people giving people their money back, but yet be solvent,” said incumbent and candidate, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

“Because what I’m trying to do is coming from the state level, we need to bring the public back into public policy. We have too many lawmakers that’s making decisions and not including the public. So my plan, my goal. What I’m advocating for is when we develop and compose legislation that we bring the public back into public policy because the government belongs to the people,” said candidate Tiffany Longino.

The primary elections are August 8th. This election determines which Republican Lt. Gov. Candidate will take on the Democratic candidate Ryan Grover in the General election on November 7.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police Patrol car stolen Monday night
Meridian Police Department patrol car stolen Monday night
Roderick Butler, 41, was charged with taking a motor vehicle.
Man charged with stealing police car
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
MISS NCF 2023
Hicks crowned 2023 Miss Neshoba County Fair

Latest News

The race for Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi is beginning to heat up
Meridian High School talks about new college and career initiatives.
Meridian High School shares new college and career initiatives
Go for it!
Great pool weather for Thursday
Meridian City Council discuss repaving partnership with MPSD.
Meridian City Council discuss repaving partnership with MPSD