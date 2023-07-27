The race for Lieutenant Governor of Mississippi is beginning to heat up

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Election campaigns across the state of Mississippi are heating up, but the race for Lieutenant Governor seems to be one of the hottest races in the state.

And Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair, the Republican candidates spoke to the crowds on why they think they should be elected, but while talking about ways they could help the state.

Candidates Chris McDaniel and Delbert Hosemann were not afraid to call each other out.

“We need to eliminate the income tax in this state. We need to eliminate the grocery tax in this state. And the only reason we have not thus far is because Delbert Hosemann has stood in the way. So, look, yes, eliminate regulations, eliminate taxation, give businesses the chance to thrive. Give individuals the chance to keep more of their money. That’s a core Republican principle,” said candidate State Senator Chris McDaniel.

“Hey, how are we going to support our obligation? Which is sacred to me, the people. Who built this? State or we going to? Cut them out. So, come on, you come up here, and you tell me how you’re going to really cut taxes and what decisions you’re going to make. My decisions are to do it a little bit at a time, keep people keep people giving people their money back, but yet be solvent,” said incumbent and candidate, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

“Because what I’m trying to do is coming from the state level, we need to bring the public back into public policy. We have too many lawmakers that’s making decisions and not including the public. So my plan, my goal. What I’m advocating for is when we develop and compose legislation that we bring the public back into public policy because the government belongs to the people,” said candidate Tiffany Longino.

The primary elections are August 8th. This election determines which Republican Lt. Gov. Candidate will take on the Democratic candidate Ryan Grover in the General election on November 7.

