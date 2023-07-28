2nd annual Folds of Honor Golf Tournament dedicated to BMG’s Robert Sanford

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last year the first annual Folds of Honor golf tournament took place at Briarwood Golf Club in Meridian.

Robert Sanford, who is the owner of Benefits Management Group (BMG) in Meridian, has worked very closely with Folds of Honor to honor their cause and give back to those in need.

Folds of Honor is a national nonprofit organization that gives educational scholarships to the children of fallen or disabled service members. This local golf tournament is a way to raise awareness and raise money for those scholarships.

Three months ago, Sanford was diagnosed with cancer and was given just three weeks to live by multiple doctors.

Before the tournament began on Friday, Mitchell Distributing, who partners with Folds of Honor, announced that the tournament will now be named the Robert Sanford Folds of Honor Golf Tournament.

”He has spent the last six months working so hard to make this happen and make this the best tournament it could possibly be,” said BMG’s CEO, Ann Marie Munn. “Even through his cancer treatment, it has given him purpose and we’re so thrilled.”

It was an emotional dedication for the BMG employees in attendance. Many declined to speak on the matter because it was too difficult for them to get the right words out.

“Robert is all behind Folds of Honor, and we’re all behind Robert Sanford,” said BMG employee, David White. “Tonight we are all loving on Robert to let him know how much we love and appreciate him and all he’s done for Folds of Honor.”

The dedication also featured a silent auction of sports memorabilia that was open for all in attendance to bid. All proceeds from the auction go straight to Folds of Honor.

Mitchell Distributing announced that this tournament will be an annual event in Meridian to help the families of this community.

The tournament began Friday morning and the second flight will conclude Friday evening.

