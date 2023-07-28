American Heart Association encourages the public to learn CPR

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S., and 70 percent of those happen at home.

With an increase in cardiac arrests in athletes like Damar Hamlin and more recently Bronny James, Lebron James’ oldest son, knowing CPR could be the difference between life and death.

Lisa Valadie, a Community Educator with Madison Fire Department/CPR Trainer encourages everyone to sign up for a CPR course.

“Especially, if you have children, with babies where they’re around water, they can get into things and not only with children, not only with just the CPR aspect of it. If they start choking or become obstructed, how to help them effectively. Ambulance response times are getting longer and so we have to be able to take care of our family and our friends. And like I said, even strangers before the ambulance gets there. So, you don’t just want to call for help, you got to be the help,” said Valadie.

To find a CPR class near you, you can visit the American Heart Association’s website for training center locations.

