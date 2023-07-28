City of Meridian Arrest Report July 28, 2023

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MYCHAL A WILLIAMS198926 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
COREY C COLLINS19841515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHOPLIFTING X 4
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
RODRICK BUTLER19823146 E COOK RD LAUDERDALE, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DEMETRIC D YOUNG1987200 23RD ST APT 58 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
ABBY WALTERS2005HOMELESSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:25 PM on July 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
