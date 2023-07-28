City of Meridian Arrest Report July 28, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MYCHAL A WILLIAMS
|1989
|26 MAGNOLIA ST HICKORY, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|COREY C COLLINS
|1984
|1515 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHOPLIFTING X 4
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 3
|RODRICK BUTLER
|1982
|3146 E COOK RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|DEMETRIC D YOUNG
|1987
|200 23RD ST APT 58 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|ABBY WALTERS
|2005
|HOMELESS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:25 PM on July 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of 42ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
