Contract approved for Dale Drive bridge replacement in Marion

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The town of Marion is about to take on some major construction projects, including the bridge on Dale Drive.

The town had planned on working on two projects at once. Replacing the bridge on Dale Drive and creating a roundabout at the four-way stop. Marion bid out these projects to local contractors but found out the Dale Drive bridge alone was costing them more than 1.3 million dollars. So, the town leaders came to the decision the bridge had to be replaced, and the roundabout could wait a while longer before being completed.

“And so in doing that. If we’re not changing. The money we’ve done good by not having to raise the people’s taxes here in the town of Marion. And so, we’re staying within the scope of what we can do, OK, and that’s what we want to. Try to do. And sometimes that means scaling the project back, and in this instance, that’s what we’re going to do to make it work,” said Mayor Larry Gill

“It’s not going to happen. All right now, but we are. We have plans on continuing with the three lanes, continuing with the round about. It’s just at the time right now, the desperate state of that bridge. We need to move now. We have most of the funds to move now, and so we had to scale back and look at our priorities and make sure we take care of what’s important,” said Gill

The town of Marion is expanding, and with expansion comes a need for a new facility, so town leaders are beginning to draft a plan for a new town hall, police department, and even fire department.

