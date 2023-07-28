Divorce Report July 21-27, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023
Divorce Report July 21-27, 2023
ANDREW LINDSAY v. DAPNE Y. LINDSAY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of REBECCA LYNN SWINDLE and JAMIE LEE SWINDLE
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LETANDRA MOBLEY and CHRISTOPHER MOBLEY
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of SHANIKA WILSON and JULIUS WILSON
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of JESSLYN PREWITT and NOAH PREWITT

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

