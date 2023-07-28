FIRST ALERT: Heat Alerts are in effect for your weekend

Sizzling hot this weekend
Sizzling hot this weekend
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Saturday because heat indices will range from 105-110 degrees. More than likely, a heat alert will also be issued for Sunday as actual highs will flirt with 100 degrees and heat indices will hover around 110... possibly getting hotter. Sadly, an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) will gradually have more of an influence on our weather into next week. This will lead to several days with actual highs near 100 degrees and heat indices at or above 110 degrees. Heat illnesses can happen quickly if you’re not careful. So, make sure to continue practicing heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Thankfully, there will be some rain relief. Some tropical moisture being pulled in from a disturbance over the southeastern U.S. could lead to hit & miss showers & storms for Saturday. For those that do get rain, it can bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. It’ll also help cool temps off a bit.

Sunday and Monday, only isolated showers are possible as the previously mentioned heat dome begins to have more of a grip over our area. It’s looking relatively dry for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the heat dome breaks down by the end of the week...increasing rain chances.

