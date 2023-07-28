Georgia man who led officers on high-speed chase through Pickens Co. sentenced

Fredrick Hood Jr.
Fredrick Hood Jr.(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man who led police on a high-speed chase through Pickens County in 2022 was sentenced to six months in jail, according to District Attorney Andy Hamlin.

Police say 29-year-old Fredrick Hood Jr., of Lithonia, Georgia, refused to pull over during a traffic stop, leading officers on a dangerous and winding chase that extended over 20 miles through Pickens County.

Hood was clocked by Pickens County Sheriff’s Office driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. Highway 82, just seven miles from the state line, at 6:45 p.m. the night of October 2, 2022.

Police say Hood accelerated to more than 110 mph. Two passengers traveling in Hood’s vehicle told officers they asked him to stop and let them out, but he refused.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle and once successful, Hood was taken into custody.

“This defendant showed no regard for the safety of the officers, the drivers he put in danger and his own passengers who pleaded with him to stop,” Hamlin said. “Thankfully, no was injured or killed as a result of his unlawful and incredibly dangerous actions.”

Hood pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and speeding.

He began his six-month sentence in the Pickens County Jail on June 15.

Hood will be required to be on probation for two years after his release.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Since the video surfaced, the two employees have been fired.
Sandwich shop employees fired after video shows them spitting in food
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges

Latest News

Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year - clipped version
The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun.
Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest...
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest races?
Sizzling hot this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Heat Alerts are in effect for your weekend