Janet Yvonne Bozone, 75, of Toxey passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born March 2, 1948, in Butler, Alabama, to Johnny James Kelly and Lenora Manley Kelly.

Yvonne was a precious woman who loved God more than anything and her love for God was evident in everything she did from working in her flower garden, to taking care of children, to cooking, painting, singing, and “yard selling.” As a woman who enjoyed nature, she would spend many hours working in her yard and flower beds basking in God’s beautiful creation. If she wasn’t in the yard, you could often find her in her house painting, changing out wallpaper on her walls, or cooking. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed baking for those she loved. She also liked having yard sales to make extra money to spend on her family, especially her grandkids. Second to God, her family was her EVERYTHING! She loved to sing and at a very early age instilled that same love into her children. She had them up singing specials at church before they were barely old enough to hold a mic in their hands. She had such an adoration for children and led the booster band at Grace Chapel for many years. This amazing woman touched many hearts and lives and is definitely leaving behind a huge void.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Bozone of Toxey; her children, Angela Dykes (Michael Allen) of Pearl, MS; Lonnie Bozone (Nicole) of Toxey; brothers and sisters, Greta Tyson (Harry) of Ararat; Wanda Stewart (Milton Jr.) of Lena, MS; Mitchell Kelly (Mary) of Needham; Michael Kelly (Jean) of Butler; Joann Carney (Kenny) of Quitman, MS; Jocell Boney (Johnny) of Butler; and Stevie Kelly of Butler; grandchildren, Amber Wood (Devin), Audrey Baggett (Coady); Liam Bozone; and Olivia Bozone; and great grandchildren, Emilie Wood; Harper Wood; Harley Baggett; Zachary Baggett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny James Kelly and Lenora Manley Kelly; and her daughter, Megan Bozone.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Needham Assembly of God with the eulogy being rendered by Rev. Chris Cooper, special remarks by her Niece, Elisa Mayo; and officiating Rev. Jerry Turner and Rev. Michael Allen Dykes. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be at Needham Saturday from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. at Needham Assembly.

Pallbearers: Coady Baggett, Joey Griffin, Adrian Kelly, Ron Mayfield, Mike Patrick, and Devin Wood.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

