Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Eric Johnson

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

I will make public safety top priority. I will be committed to making sure our roadways and safe and clean with being the voice to seeing what we can do to recruit businesses and jobs to Lauderdale county by securing funds .We have to be seen and involved daily in the community to be a successful leader. At the end I want to make it where our young generation is not having to leave home for better jobs, but can raise a family here at home.

Top issues

Public Safety securing funds too priority

Infrastructure resurfacing roads cleaning our roadways.

Economic development

Education

Bachelors Science University of Southern Ms

Masters Art Teaching Belhaven University

Ms. Coaches Association

American Baseball Coaches Association

Missississipoi Law Enforcement Training Academy

