Lauderdale County Supervisor District 2 profile: Eric Johnson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
I will make public safety top priority. I will be committed to making sure our roadways and safe and clean with being the voice to seeing what we can do to recruit businesses and jobs to Lauderdale county by securing funds .We have to be seen and involved daily in the community to be a successful leader. At the end I want to make it where our young generation is not having to leave home for better jobs, but can raise a family here at home.
Top issues
Public Safety securing funds too priority
Infrastructure resurfacing roads cleaning our roadways.
Economic development
Education
Bachelors Science University of Southern Ms
Masters Art Teaching Belhaven University
Ms. Coaches Association
American Baseball Coaches Association
Missississipoi Law Enforcement Training Academy
