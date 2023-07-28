Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend

Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man bailing his girlfriend out of the Winston County Correctional Center found himself in custody at the Lowndes County Jail.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Frymire targeted a home twice in the area of Old Macon Road and Lime Rock Road.

An ATV, power tools, and several other items were allegedly stolen during the series of burglaries.

Surveillance cameras caught Frymire the second time, and detectives identified him as a suspect after he allegedly pawned some of the stolen items at a local pawn shop.

Frymire was officially arrested and charged with grand larceny when he was trying to bail out his girlfriend for an aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine charge at the Winston County Jail.

He is currently under indictment for a separate burglary and was out on bond.

Detectives will ask the court to revoke his current bond and hold him in jail.

