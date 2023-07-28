Mississippi’s tax free weekend starts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -If you have been planning on getting some shopping done before school starts, this weekend is a great opportunity to support local businesses while getting some great deals.

Local stores kicked off the weekend by promoting their sales. Everything is tax free, even the discounted items, creating the biggest bang for your buck. School supplies, clothing, and accessories are just a few of the things you can buy while shopping tax free this weekend.

“Obviously, it’s tax-free weekend and you’re getting a lot of sales on all the clothes. We’re already running sales so that’s sales on top of sales. It’s back to school and we have plenty of polos, khaki shorts, and the customer service here is amazing. We’re a small business, but we take care of our customers,” said Kirstyn Egbert, sales associate at Harry Mayer Clothiers.

Tax free weekend is Friday and Saturday (July 28 & 29) and includes all stores across Mississippi.

