Mrs. Janie M. Ramsey

Janie M. Ramsey
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Janie M. Ramsey will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove CME Church, Lauderdale with Rev. Deborah Jones officiating.  Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mr. Ramsey, 84, of Lauderdale, who died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson.  A viewing will be one hour prior to services at the church.

