Memorial services for Mrs. Mary A. Graham will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Matthew Clayton officiating. Mrs. Graham, 70, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.