Funeral services for Ms. Corrine Nichols will be held Monday, August 07, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Theo Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Enterprise, MS with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Nichols, 90, of Melton, FL, who died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

