Neshoba Central continues updating athletic facilities

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets athletic department continues to update its athletic facilities.

The newest set of renovations is a brand new weight room and locker rooms for the Rockets’ baseball and softball teams.

The school’s Athletic Director, Tommy Holland, said these renovations have been a long time coming.

“We needed to update several things on our campus, this being one of them. You know, we were actually housed 300-400 yards away in the football fieldhouse, and they didn’t really have a place to call home, and you know with the ESSER projects, and things we were able to do, it was able to allow to make this happen. It’s great because we have brand new bathrooms for the visitors, and, for our fans, it’s an up-to-date facility. Everything is modern. It’s really an impressive building, and I’m excited to have our kids get into it,” Holland said.

The only thing left to do in that new facility is to finish furnishing the baseball and softball locker rooms.

