Racing horses in this heat? Proper horse care makes a big difference

Meet Neshoba County Fair fan favorite racing horse, "Lil' Dan", and hear how his team prepares him for race day.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual harness and running horse races are a big part of the Neshoba County Fair, drawing large crowds of fans every year.

Recently, the horse racing industry and those related have been under much scrutiny for the way the animals are treated. Many animals in rodeos, circuses, and animals that race for money are kept in small spaces, are underfed, and are overheated.

Neshoba County Fair fan favorite horse “Lil’ Dan’s” team of caretakers, including his owner and trainer, were adamant about giving Lil’ Dan the best life they can.

Play the video above to learn more about Lil’ Dan and how his team prepares him and decompresses him on race day.

