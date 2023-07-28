State Governor candidates try and win over votes at the Neshoba County Fair

PHILIDELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -Four candidates for Mississippi Governor attended the Neshoba County Fair earlier Thursday morning.

The crowds were yelling and chanting as their candidate of choice took the podium.

Each candidate spoke about their reasoning behind running for governor.

“What I stand for is the policies that were enacted to move our educational system from last to better than over half the states in America. And so the reality is there’s no doubt the Liberals in other states are going to send money here because they can’t stand our narrative. They can’t stand the fact that conservative policies work, and we’re proving it every single day right here in Mississippi,” said Republican Incumbent Tate Reeves.

“In my campaign, we’ve got. Folks out here today, we’re Republicans for Presley, signed. I’m going in all 82 counties. We have enjoyed great support by Republicans throughout the state of Mississippi because, number one, they realize that I’m the type of governor that’s got a backbone, got some guts, and will stand up for the people of Mississippi. My message of cleaning up the corruption that goes on in state government is a message that a lot of Republicans are buying into and Independents,” said Democrat candidate Brandon Presley.

“You know, people in Mississippi, they’re sick and tired of the woke agenda going after our children: this and the rainbow flag. The rainbow belongs to God. OK, Mississippi. You know that, and they they’re going to take the rainbow back for God. And so we’re going to stand up for our children. You know, there’s only two sexes, male and female. Brandon Presley is not going to be favorable with the people of Mississippi. He’s way too liberal. And Mississippi is just too conservative for Brandon,” said Republican candidate John Witcher.

“All the sheriffs, the new ones that are elected, because what I’m doing is I’m interviewing for the CEO of the state. I’m also interviewing other applicants. I want to find out what you can bring to the table. Can we work together and let’s move in a direction from where we’re at to a direction that we should be? You know, compete with other states for things. And so, one of the things we’re looking at doing is is. Governor is giving all the sheriffs in the community and say, OK, how do we reduce the crime rate,” said Republican candidate David Hardigree.

There was one candidate who did not attend today’s events at the Neshoba County Fair. Gwendolyn Gray is running as an Independent and will be placed on the ballot for the general election in

