The weekend is coming in HOT!

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We have made it to the end of the work week, but the heat is here to stay. A Heat Advisory is in place for Sumter county, and the rest of the viewing area is more than likely going to be added to the advisory through the weekend. There is also a small chance of rain showers this afternoon. If thunder roars make sure you get indoors.

Feels-like temps are up to 107 degrees and highs remain in the upper 90s. It is important to practice heat safety and keep in close contact with your friends and family, because heat related illnesses are possible.

We could see highs in the triple digits return by Sunday-Wednesday of next week. When humidity is factored in heat indices will rise up to 110 degrees. The chance of rain continues for the next 7 days also. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend

