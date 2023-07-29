5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory

HICKORY, Miss. (WTOK) - Five people have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Hickory last week.

According to Hickory Police Chief Pete Pierman, the shooting happened last Saturday, July 22 at a home in the 400 block of Emanuel Street.

The home and a vehicle outside were hit with gunfire. Pierman says no-one was injured.

The men charged connection to this shooting are Dartavious Moseley, Joshual Barlow, Chance Culpepper, Damian Martin and Mylan McDonald.

Barlow was out on bond for capital murder charges.

Moseley’s bond has been set at $250, 000. The other’s bonds will be set Saturday, July 29.

Pierman says this is an ongoing investigation. Hickory Police Department is leading the investigation with help from the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Dartavious Moseley (WTOK)

Damian Martin (WTOK)

Chance Culpepper (WTOK)

Mylan McDonald (WTOK)

Joshual Barlow (WTOK)

