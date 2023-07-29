Back Bay Mission hosts “Fun Day” event for homeless community

The homeless community isn’t just in need of food — they want fun just like everyone else. Sunday, Back Bay Mission spent the day putting smiles on their faces.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The homeless community isn’t just in need of food — they want fun just like everyone else. Sunday, Back Bay Mission spent the day putting smiles on their faces.

The nonprofit hosted its first annual “Fun Day,” offering free haircuts, food, games and music for over two hours.

The organization also made time for serious topics, too. Physical health evaluations were also available onsite courtesy of Coastal Family Health Center.

“We’re just always so happy anytime we can get out in the community and really bring our services to those who maybe have a harder time getting to our clinic locations,” said Coastal Family Health Center Outreach Program manager Michelle Sperre. “And our mobile unit is air-conditioned, so we get to bring a little bit of air with us.”

Those who were able to attend were given backpacks containing necessities such as flashlights, canned goods, soap and more.

