FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories continue across our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone we are still dealing with heat stress advisories throughout the rest of our day today and with that heat stress we are also seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across our area.

As you plan any activities for the rest of your weekend it should stay fairly dry but we could see a very similar pattern to our day today where we could have an isolated shower. We haven’t hit 100 degrees yet and I hate to be the bearer of bad news as we could see our first 100-degree day either tomorrow or later this week.

Make sure you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan on working outdoors. Heat-related illnesses are likely with prolonged exposure to dangerous heat.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we look to continue this hot trend.

Tracking the Tropics:

Well, there are no named storms in the Atlantic right now, but we are tracking a disturbance that looks to stay far away from the lower 48 but has a high chance of development over the next 7 days. The same could be said about the Eastern Pacific so please keep coming back and checking on the details as we get closer and closer to the development.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.