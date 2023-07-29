Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl from Byram

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Malyiah Crosby, 14(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl from Byram Saturday morning.

Malyiah Crosby is described as 5′3″ with maroon hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon Byram Bulldog hoodie, light gray tights, burgundy hat, and red slides on Saturday around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Brennan Avenue in Hinds County.

MBI says Crosby was getting into a tan 2001 Ford Explorer Trac with a MS license plate HN57049 traveling on Siwell Road near McCluer Road.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Malyiah Crosby, you are urged to contact the Byram Police Department at 601-372-7748 or 911.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to speak with reporters at the Capitol in...
McConnell to serve out this Congress as GOP leader
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory

Latest News

Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year - clipped version
The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun.
Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest...
What do the Neshoba County Fair political speeches signal about what’s ahead for the hottest races?