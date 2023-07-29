Neshoba County Fair closes out 134th year

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair came to a close Friday after 7 days of family fun. What’s known as Mississippi’s Giant House Party is checking off another successful year in Philadelphia.

There was horse racing, live music, a huge turnout for political speaking, and even a new edition of cornhole.

News 11 spoke with fair manager Kevin Cheatham who said this was one of the most attended fairs in its history. He said there was an increase of 5,000 visitors compared to previous years.

Cheatham along with other fairgoers share what this week has meant to them.

“A combination of the horse races today. With the Jim Dance Memorial Race, and Morris Therrel Race, so horse racing has been an outstanding venue for us. The carnival has been great for us this year as well. All the entertainers at night. We’ve had high praise for our entertainers at night. So overall just a great fair,” said Cheatham.

“One of my favorite parts about the fair is probably hanging out with friends and family at the cabin and just seeing new faces and old faces that I’ve seen before,” said Fair Attendee, Savannah Peters/

“I really like the band and float bombing everybody and hanging out with my friends,” said Fair Attendee, Thomas Luke.

Cheatham said the goal is to provide a safe family and friendly atmosphere every year.

