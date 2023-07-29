Police call regarding man assaulting woman turns into standoff in Madison subdivision

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody after a standoff in a Madison subdivision on Saturday.

It began around 9:32 a.m. when Madison officers responded to the area of Beaumont Drive and Farwell Boulevard in the Cypress Lake Subdivision.

The original call, police say, was concerning a man assaulting a female and possibly kicking her on the ground.

When officers got to the home, the female was discovered on the sidewalk suffering from multiple injuries.

Medical attention was provided to her while officers attempted to make contact with the male suspect, Brandon Stephen Bly, 26.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

According to a press release, attempts to make contact with Bly were unsuccessful, and it was determined that a 4-year-old child was also inside the home.

Special Response Teams from the Madison Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ridgeland Police Department were activated and responded to the scene.

Officers began attempting negotiations with Bly but were initially unsuccessful, the press release stated.

At 12:29 p.m., contact was made with Bly and he was taken into custody without incident.

Special Response Teams entered the home and discovered the 4-year-old child unharmed. The child was checked out by medical personnel and returned to the grandfather.

Bly was initially taken to the Madison Police Department for booking. After booking, Bly was taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he awaits his initial appearance on the charges of aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping.

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

