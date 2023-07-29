Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment,...
FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2007, in New York. Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer," was released Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer,” was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.

Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the summer of 1986.

Chambers entered the plea to killing 18-year-old Levin as part of a deal when a jury could not reach a decision after nine days of deliberations.

He was released in 2003 for that crime but again ran afoul of the law soon after.

He was again arrested in 2007 for selling drugs out of his apartment. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison but was released Tuesday — four years early — from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York, according to online inmate records maintained by the New York Department of Corrections.

Chambers, now 56, will remain under supervision for up to five years, records show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership...
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Malyiah Crosby, 14
Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson

Latest News

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Hello everyone we are still dealing with heat stress advisories throughout the rest of our day...
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisories continue across our area
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work