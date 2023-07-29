Sumter Central High head basketball coach holds free youth camp

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
YORK, AL (WTOK) - The summer season is youth basketball camp season.

Sumter Central High School head basketball coach, Jazmin Mitchell, held a free youth basketball camp for kids ages six to eighteen in the school’s gymnasium.

The camp saw over 100 campers, boys and girls, to learn from the long-time coach.

It was a special camp for Mitchell, as his former high school basketball coach, Johnny Patrick, was also in attendance to help Mitchell lead the camp.

Patrick won six championships with Sumter Central when he was the head coach. He was grateful to be invited to today’s camp.

“As an older individual, that be giving me energy being around these younger individuals,” said Patrick. “Sports has the power to unite, it has the power to inspire, and speak to these youth in a language that they understand.”

The camp spanned two days, with free lunch and t-shirts also provided.

Click play on the video above for more information on the camp.

