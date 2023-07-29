Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, according to reports.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WTVY) - A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted unsuccessfully to kill her husband, who played football at Auburn University.

According to Bahamas Court News, police arrested 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver in the suspected murder plot.

Also charged are 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, identified in the article as her lover, and 29-year-old Faron Newbold.

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, the publication reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation told News4 that authorities suspect Shiver paid a hitman to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, a Thomasville, Georgia resident.

Police arrested Lindsay Shiver in Abaco and she and the other two suspects were flown to Nassau where they appeared before a judge.

Shiver, whose maiden name was Shirley, attended Auburn University and Robert Shiver played football.

The school’s 2008 roster shows him as the Tigers’ long snapper and who lives in Thomasville, Georgia.

The article updated to reflect the arrests occurred in Abaco in the Bahamas and the suspects were flown to Nassau. It was also updated to remove reference to Ms. Shiver being an Auburn cheerleader. The school said they have no record of her cheering.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Bradley Jr., 20
Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Sizzling hot this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Heat Alerts are in effect for your weekend

Latest News

Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue throughout our very hot and humid week.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms and dangerous heat
Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103