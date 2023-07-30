Bay Springs woman turns 103

Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Living for more than a century is rare, but one Bay Springs woman has keeps adding to her three-digit total.

Ester Roberson celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by family and friends and says it’s been a good one so far.

“It’s a joy.....thinking so many would come out,” she said.

Roberson is a mother first and her son said that even today, he continues learning from her.

“It’s a blessing for her to make it and a blessing for me to see her make it,” Freddie Roberson said. “I’m glad that she’s able to make it and I’m glad that she can tell me things I didn’t know.”

From participating in her church to helping raise the next generation, Roberson is admired by many within the community.

“It’s a mighty, honorable glorious time to be able to share 103 years of nothing but blessings from god,” said Lee Crosby, Roberson’s pastor.

One community member says Roberson played a huge role in her daughter’s life.

“It’s just overjoying to see somebody my daughter and I have a part of celebrating this day,” Dorothea King said. “We look forward to it every year.”

Roberson says her secret to living past a century is her faith.

“Praising the Lord is all I know,” she said. “That’s the only thing I would say was He’s the only one that’s in control.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Sizzling hot this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Heat Alerts are in effect for your weekend
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Mississippi Hall of Fame gains new members
Mississippi Hall of Fame gains new members