Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power

By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We saw nasty storms push into East Mississippi and West Alabama that brought winds up to 60 mph as well as small hail in some locations.

A quick-moving thunderstorm left damage in the Meridian area. One large tree is down along Poplar Springs Drive at the corner of 45th Street. It fell into the parking lots at William W. Woods Dental Practice parking lot. A few branches are in the street but are not blocking traffic lanes. T

The traffic light on Highway 39 North at Winn Dixie is flashing yellow Caution is advised for folks traveling in that area.

There are over a thousand total reports of power outages, if you would like to look at the current outage map check out...

https://poweroutage.us/area/state/mississippi

