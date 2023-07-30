FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms and dangerous heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone I hope you are enjoying your Sunday as we continue to watch for heat stress along with scattered storms.

We will remain at a marginal risk for storms today with damaging winds and small hail being the main threats. The cold front is very weak so the storms that fire up shouldn’t be incredibly damaging but you could see a good light show from most of the storms.

Heat will also be an issue today as we could see our first 100 degrees today but if we don’t hit it today in Meridian we could see it return later this week as we could see a heat advisory every single day coming up this week.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue throughout our very hot and humid week.

Tracking the Tropics:

We are still watching an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that has a very high chance of development over the next 7 days so make sure you stay tuned for what could be our next named system. Another area of low pressure looks to be gaining traction off of the Carolinas this one has a low chance to develop.

Both are going to be heading on out to sea and away from the lower 48.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.