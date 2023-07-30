Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Person taken into custody after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Sizzling hot this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Heat Alerts are in effect for your weekend
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Marion’s annual Stuff the Cruiser
Marion’s annual Stuff the Cruiser
FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at...
Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials
At least eight dogs died of heat-related injuries after being transported in the back of an...
8 dogs died from extreme heat in the Midwest during unairconditioned drive