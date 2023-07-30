Marion’s annual Stuff the Cruiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Marion Police Department held its annual Stuff the Cruiser back to school drive today.

Students from around Lauderdale County attended the event to stock up on needed school supplies. The community event ensures all children will have the supplies they need to be successful at school and encourages excitement for the start of school.

“We can’t stop everything that goes on with crime in the town and everything, but this is one thing we can control, and we have made a vow that no one should go to school in Lauderdale County without any supplies. That’s something we can control,” said Chief Randall Davis.

Students not only received the school supplies they needed, but lunch and a t-shirt were provided as well.

