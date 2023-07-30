Meridian Benchwarmers beat the Jackson Twins in make-up game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Benchwarmers faced off against the reigning state champion Jackson Twins on a rainy Sunday at QV Sykes Park in Meridian.

A short thunderstorm shower delayed the game by about 20 minutes. After the skies cleared up, the first pitch was thrown at 1:40 PM.

The Benchwarmers won 4-2, with catcher and designated hitter Kenny Netemeyer going 3-4 at the plate with 2 RBI.

Starting pitcher Ethan Russel pitched six full innings, striking out eight batters and allowing two runs.

Both teams play in the Mississippi Heritage Baseball Association, which is a league formed by former high school, college and even pro baseballers, who still have that itch to be a part of an organized team.

The Meridian Benchwarmers have only been an official team since 2021. Manager, coach, and right hand pitcher Justin Pritchett started the team simply by word of mouth.

“I called up a few buddies of mine,” said Pritchett. “I said, hey, let’s get something like that going... and it’s blown up into the Benchwarmers.”

Pritchett pitched at Meridian Community College when he was college aged. The now 33-year old says this is the best baseball he’s ever played.

“The rest, the experience, you know the wisdom of being older playing ball- you learn how to tune your mechanics and play the game the right way,” Pritchett said.

Typically, as athletes age they fear their game slowing down, as well as their bodies. The Benchwarmers players feel the opposite.

“The oldest member of our team is 38-years old and he batted 10-14 at the state championship last weekend,” said Pritchett.

The Benchwarmers played in the Mississippi Baseball Congress State Tournament the weekend of July 21st in Jackson. The Congress State Tournament is an 87 year old tournament held for “semi-pro” teams such as the Benchwarmers. The Benchwarmers placed 3rd at the tournament.

The Benchwarmers season ends in August, and will ramp back up in March.

