Protesters rally in Rankin County against alleged police brutality

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Organizers of Saturday’s rally say the goal was to put pressure on Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

They want her to indict the former Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly involved in the case through a civil rights lawsuit, and they say they will continue to come out in large numbers until their voices are heard.

On the night of Jan. 24, Jenkins and Parker claim six Rankin County deputies came into Parker’s home in Braxton and handcuffed and beat the two men.

They also claim the deputies shocked them repeatedly with stun guns for roughly 90 minutes and, at one point, forced them to lie on their backs as the deputies poured milk over their faces.

They also claim they were sexually assaulted. The case has sparked local and national outrage.

The allegations against the deputies has also gotten the attention of the United States Justice Department.

In a community meeting on June 1, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said the investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malyiah Crosby, 14
Man faces multiple charges after 14-year-old missing Byram girl found in Jackson
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Mississippi man finds himself in jail after trying to bail out his girlfriend
Sizzling hot this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Heat Alerts are in effect for your weekend
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Woman found guilty of threatening to kill federal judge in Mississippi
Bay Springs woman celebrates her 103rd birthday
Bay Springs woman turns 103
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Mississippi Hall of Fame gains new members
Mississippi Hall of Fame gains new members