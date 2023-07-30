Protesters rally in Rankin County against alleged police brutality

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Organizers of Saturday’s rally say the goal was to put pressure on Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

They want her to indict the former Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly involved in the case through a civil rights lawsuit, and they say they will continue to come out in large numbers until their voices are heard.

On the night of Jan. 24, Jenkins and Parker claim six Rankin County deputies came into Parker’s home in Braxton and handcuffed and beat the two men.

They also claim the deputies shocked them repeatedly with stun guns for roughly 90 minutes and, at one point, forced them to lie on their backs as the deputies poured milk over their faces.

They also claim they were sexually assaulted. The case has sparked local and national outrage.

The allegations against the deputies has also gotten the attention of the United States Justice Department.

In a community meeting on June 1, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said the investigation is still ongoing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.