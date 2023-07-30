Silver alert: Annie Joyce Moore

FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Scott County, Mississippi.

She is described as a white female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, July 29, at about 10:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Langs Mill Road in Forest, Mississippi , a 2004 red Toyota Corolla bearing Mississippi tag SBA9648 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Annie Joyce Moore suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Annie Joyce Moore, contact Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 601-469-1511 .

