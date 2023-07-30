Southern Miss running back, Kenyon Clay, hosts free school supplies giveaway

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - In 2021, Union High School football player Kenyon Clay became the first ever student from Union High to sign with a Division I university for athletics.

Today, Clay wanted to pay it forward to his hometown by hosting a free school supplies giveaway at Robinson Family Dental.

“That’s a huge accomplishment being able to represent Union at Southern Miss,” said Clay. “Knowing that I have people back at home there who are willing to support me, and ready to support me for the upcoming seasons.”

Clay joins a running back room with players like Frank Gore Jr., Dreke Clarke, and Chandler Pittman. Each back has their own unique skillset that will help power the offense this season.

Southern Miss added two transfer quarterbacks in Holman Edwards and Billy Wiles this offseason. With quarterback stability being a major issue last season, this running back room is ready to lead the offense ahead.

“One thing you can expect is, whatever opportunity comes, I’m going to make the best of it,” said Clay. “We think of it like we compete amongst each other and make each other better so, I’m excited about this upcoming season.”

The Golden Eagles are set to begin fall camp on Monday. They will open their season at home Sept. 3rd against Alcorn State.

