4 injured in shooting near Mississippi hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Four people were injured in a shooting at or near Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI News that it’s unclear whether the shooting happened in the hospital’s parking lot or a few blocks away.

Investigators said they believe people in two vehicles were shooting at each other around 4 p.m. They also think the gunshot victims came from those cars.

Daughtry says four people have been detained in the investigation.

The hospital was placed on lockdown for about an hour. That lockdown has been lifted.

Witnesses reported hearing more than 30 gunshots in the area.