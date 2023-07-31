Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Published: Jul. 31, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25.

Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.

In a statement, Cloud’s family said goodbye to “an artist, a friend, a brother and a son.”

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was walking down the street in New York when casting director Jennifer Venditti noticed him. Series creator Sam Levinson made him the co-star of the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

