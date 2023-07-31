Behind the scenes of the Neshoba County Fair with WTOK

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Fair was in the middle of Mississippi politics last week.

WTOK News 11 focused our energies on covering the races like no one else in the state. Our team produced three local live shows when temps felt over 100 degrees.

WTOK General Manager, Jacque Harms had a special message for the NCF Board and our team.

“We need to sincerely thank the Neshoba County Fair Board for creating a space for us to set up, providing electricity and logistics for us to pull off three live shows. We couldn’t have done it without their support.

The WTOK team performed at such a high-level Thursday. You saw people in front of the camera do a phenomenal job. But those behind the camera were making sure the technology, lighting, cameras, and drone all worked flawlessly. Our field producers were on crowd control and assisted in guest placement.

We executed a high level of production that any station in the country would be proud to produce.”

Here is your special behind-the-scenes look.

Go behind the scenes with WTOK in producing three live newscasts during the Neshoba County Fair

Tim Irvine, Creative Services Manager, was there the whole time and has this to say about the work that our team did.

“When we do special projects like this, the true teamwork really comes out. We had components from all departments from across the station working in harmony Thursday and it was refreshing. Just to see it all come together.

I don’t always get to work with the news team, like Ross, Lindsey, Patrick, and Avaionia in the field. And it was great to work with the talent. It was really hot, and the talent was so accommodating. We all managed to pull it off.

The drone team had challenges at the Neshoba County Fair. “They had to fly under trees. The tree canopy was so dense that sometimes there were not many options for a great video. They flew the drone, at times, 8 feet up, and walked behind it.”

“Pilot, Hunter Heath, is just really good flying that drone and Curtis Couch is a great visual observer.”

It was just brutally hot at the track, but the team struggled through it. There is just no shade cover on the track.”

Here is a montage of the beautiful Neshoba County Fair drone footage we captured!

