City of Meridian Arrest Report July 31, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:28 AM on July 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 2:10 PM on July 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:43 PM on July 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the area of the 153 mile marker on Interstate 20. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:56 PM on July 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:54 PM on July 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.