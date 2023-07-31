City of Meridian Arrest Report July 31, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 31, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:28 AM on July 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:10 PM on July 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:43 PM on July 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the area of the 153 mile marker on Interstate 20. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:56 PM on July 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 33rdAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:54 PM on July 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of 36thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

