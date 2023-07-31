Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.(Honey Grove Fire Dept.)
By KXII Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A firefighter injured in the line of duty earlier this month died Sunday morning.

Volunteer firefighter Evan Brown was in a crash July 9 and had been in intensive care at Medical City Hospital in Plano, Texas.

According to the Honey Grove Fire Department, Brown was responding to another crash call when he hit a cow on the road in his personal vehicle.

His vehicle rolled, ejecting Brown and causing severe injuries.

The Honey Grove Fire Department is arranging for first responders to stand watch by Evan at the funeral home.

The department set up a GoFundMe to help Brown’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue throughout our very hot and humid week.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms and dangerous heat
Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Lydia Calvacca holds her grandaughter Ryan Matzen with her daughter Kiara Matzen next to her.
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in homes and for sale online
Police remain at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Muncie, Ind. Police said...
Police were calling owner to shut down party when gunfire killed 1, wounded 17, chief says
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for deadly suicide bombing at rally that killed 54 in northwest Pakistan