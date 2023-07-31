First Alert: Heat Advisories are in effect through 8pm Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We got off to a bit of a foggy start this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Sumter county until 8am. There are improvements on the roadways in terms of visibility, but if you are running into the patchy fog be sure to use caution.

The fog isn’t the only concern for today as the heat rolls on. There is a Heat Advisory in place until 8pm tonight. Feels-like temperatures are near 105 degrees and potentially over this afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water and eat fruits and vegetables to stay hydrated throughout the day. Highs are in the upper 90s and will trend slightly above the average all week long.

Rain is clearing out for the early start of the week, but scattered thunderstorms return late Wednesday evening and will continue for Thursday and Friday. Rain gear will be needed into the weekend. Don’t forget to check on your friends and family trough the day, because heat related illnesses are possible. Have a marvelous Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.