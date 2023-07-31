New Newton County Middle and High School Principal shares goals for the school year

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - We are just a few days away from the start of the upcoming school year. And the Newton County School District is welcoming a few new faces looking to help lead students and staff to success.

News 11 spoke with the new principal of Newton County Middle and high School, Nicholas Smith.

Smith’s career in education goes back to 2008 after graduating from Mississippi State University followed by teaching at Carthage Middle School. Smith said the decision to move into administration was one based on impacting students’ lives for the better.

“Since then, my circle of effect has grown. I’ve worked at Lauderdale County at Southeast Elementary; I’ve worked at Union Middle School as their Principal and now I’ve come to Newton County School District as the high school and middle school principal. Whatever gives me the opportunity to affect the most kids in the most positive way, that’s what drives me,” said Smith.

Smith said as an incoming principal, he is looking to help Newton County strive for excellence in everything they do. From athletics, academics, and extracurricular activities. But most importantly he wants students to know there are many paths to success.

“I want Newton County High School to produce some of the best entrepreneurs, some of the best people in the trade industry, college, you name it. Every kid that walks in this door is going to have a chance at having whatever future that they want. We’re going to provide excellence in every way, that’s a requirement,” said Smith.

Smith said throughout his career he’s learned teachers are with the most precious thing a community has to offer, the kids.

“As I’ve gone from the classroom in various grades, from elementary to middle to high school. All those experiences culminate in being able to understand a whole lot of dynamics. It’s our job as educators to give them academics and give them character-building skills but also let them know that we care about them. I can guarantee you that at Newton County High School and Middle School, every kid that walks through this door will know that they’re cared about,” said Smith.

And Smith said although his administration is working to achieve goals for the years to come, right now he is focused on getting to know all the students.

