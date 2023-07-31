Junior Auxiliary of Meridian handing out mini grants to teachers and organizations for art education

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Junior Auxiliary of Meridian is hosting its annual Hearts for the Arts project, and throughout the program, the Junior Auxiliary wants local teachers and organizations to take part in the National Arts in Education Week 2023.

In order to get more teachers and organizations involved in National Arts in Education Week 2023, the Junior Auxiliary is giving away mini-grants in order to pay for the supplies and the necessary items to teach the subject. Art plays an important role in a child’s life, and these grants could allow more students to get exposure to different forms of art.

“And we’re sending information out to area school superintendents and administrators so they can get them in a lot of different locations. So very easy online application. We just want to know a little bit more about how they plan to infuse arts into their curriculum, and we use arts in the broadest form. So that might be dance, music, theater, vocal, digital arts, and creative media maker spaces, beading, or jewelry. All of the things that encompass art,” said Junior Auxiliary member, Marie Roberts.

“So our funding is limited, and so we’re going to look at it since it’s the first year we’ve done it, we’re going to look at the total number of applications that come in that to serve that, that core population that we’re looking for, which is children and benefiting those children and also has the, the most potential for a large impact. And so I would expect recipients to be able to qualify for a range anywhere from $250 to up to $1000,” said Roberts.

Applications are due by August 18. To find the application, you can visit the Junior Auxiliary of Meridians website by clicking here.

