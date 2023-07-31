Lauderdale County Justice Court Judge District 2 candidate profile: Craig Houston

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Craig Houston

List previous related work experience/political office held:

Insurance Broker:

I have been an insurance broker for the last 25 years. Being an insurance broker for this long has enabled me to develop strong listening and communication skills, helping clients navigate the different stages of their lives. Being able to listen to concerns and communicate honest straightforward solutions will serve the citizens of district 2 and Lauderdale well.

Mentor:

Over the 25 years I have served as a mentor, a tutor, and a volunteer within the Meridian Public School district. I have spent countless hours listening and talking to young people away being straightforward and honest with them while listening to their issues and concerns. I have sponsored numerous youth basketball teams and have helped sponsor several athletic camp attendees. I have also helped sponsor academic field trips and have even served as a chaperone on some of those trips.

Member of the Best for Ray Stadium Committee:

Helped raise over $680,000 in private donations to install state of the art artificial turf as historic Ray Stadium. Also help push to get new restrooms and concession stands.

Political Office Held:

None

Why are you running for office:

The lack of economic growth and progress are driving factors as to why I’m running. I am passionate about moving Lauderdale County forward. My platform is to unite this community, call for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and offer opportunities where our youth will have a future here and industries will seek to locate here. I bring leadership of trust, integrity, and professionalism that the residents of District 2 want and deserve. I have the desire and ability to work with all members of the Board of Supervisors along with all county leaders as well as both the cities of Meridian and Marion leaders. If given the opportunity I will work diligently to ensure District 2 is not left out or forgotten on any issues that are important to its growth and prosperity. We must stop telling citizens what they want to hear and start telling them what they need to hear the truth.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

My top issue will be economic development. We must do a better job of recruiting industry to Lauderdale County. For far too long Lauderdale County has been left behind when it comes to attracting industry. Lauderdale County is ideally located with two major highway trails, and the longest public runway in the state. We are losing population and we will continue to do so if we do not grow and progress. Our roads and bridges must also be improved, and recreational opportunities must be available to our citizens throughout the county. All these things go hand and hand for us to grow and flourish. If we do not make the necessary changes, we will continue to get the same results. We can and we must do better.

