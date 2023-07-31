Man who killed Hancock County deputy sentenced to life in prison

Joseph Rohrbacker in court, March 2023.
Joseph Rohrbacker in court, March 2023.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, Joseph Rohrbacker was sentenced to life in prison.

Rohrbacker was charged with shooting and killing Hancock County Deputy Michael Boutte in February 2021.

Rohrbacker pled guilty to three counts- capital murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a police officer- before being sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

In the courtroom Monday, Boutte’s daughter and son gave victim impact statements.

In March 2021, Rohrbacker initially pleading not guilty to shooting the deputy. He recently returned to a South Mississippi courtroom in March of this year, where his attorney hoped to make him ineligible for the death penalty.

Suspect accused in murder of Hancock County deputy now facing 8 new charges

Lt. Boutte was shot and killed on February 1, 2021 while responding to Rohrbacker’s home. He was shot twice and died from a shotgun blast to his head while he was still in his car.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Damages from recent storms leave thousands without power
Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we continue throughout our very hot and humid week.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms and dangerous heat
Silver Alert cancelled for 74-year-old Annie Joyce Moore of Forest, Miss.
Silver Alert cancelled for Scott County woman
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
5 charged in drive-by shooting
5 charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Hickory

Latest News

Junior Auxiliary of Meridian gives mini grants for art programs
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision
High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows
High prices ‘disproportionately pinching’ younger Americans, data shows
File image from protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade outside the Alabama Department...
Alabama health care providers sue over threat of prosecution for abortion help