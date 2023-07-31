Meridian Museum of Art Collective paint art murals at Meridian Regional Airport.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum of Art’s Mural Group is currently working on a new project at the Meridian Regional Airport.

The group has completed one mural at the airport and is currently working on the second mural all honoring the rich aviation history in the Queen City.

Melissa Mathis, the Creative Marketing Manager of Meridian Regional Airport, shares how important it is to showcase local history in this creative way.

“We’re the first place that a lot of people see when they fly into Meridian, if they’re private or military and so we wanted something that kind of showcased that. And, so the mural on the airfield side is the skyline of Meridian, which is beautiful. And it just says welcome to KMEI, which is us. And then this mural, what they’re doing right here features the private, Navy, our military, and the Marines. It features a lot of our people that come through here,” said Mathis.

One of the group members, Kris Gianakos, shares how important it is to share this project with the community.

“What we found is that it is a cohesiveness, it brings the community together, and particularly when we have Community Day where the volunteers will come out and actually put a brush on the wall, and that makes them own it. It’s their painting and that is a really proud moment for us,” said Gianakos.

The mural group will be hosting a community day this Saturday at 3 p.m. so the public is invited to come out and help paint the mural.

